Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $42,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,929,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,565,000 after acquiring an additional 987,166 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,984,000 after purchasing an additional 799,801 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,096,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 715,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 143,628 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $51.49.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.