Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000.

ERUS opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

