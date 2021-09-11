Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 400 ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 333.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

