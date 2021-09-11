Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.42. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.