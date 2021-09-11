Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,604,955 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 5,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBD. Scotiabank lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

