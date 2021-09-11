BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. Purchases 964 Shares

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $12,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. BGSF, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $132.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Research analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BGSF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 907.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 116,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

