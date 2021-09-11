BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 42,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,901,717 shares.The stock last traded at $57.26 and had previously closed at $57.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

Get BHP Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BHP Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,208 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in BHP Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in BHP Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.