Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $358,692.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total value of $358,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rene A. Lacerte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $1,354,220.40.

NYSE BILL opened at $281.04 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.21 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 35.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

