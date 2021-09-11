Binance Coin (BNB) Hits Market Cap of $68.36 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for about $406.59 or 0.00898006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 17% against the dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $68.36 billion and approximately $2.23 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
