Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Receives Buy Rating from Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

BIOX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,617. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at $2,883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

