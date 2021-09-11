Bitradio (BRO) Market Capitalization Tops $71,026.65

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $71,026.65 and $68.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009111 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.66 or 0.00678975 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,416,401 coins and its circulating supply is 10,416,396 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.