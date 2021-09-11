BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Receives C$10.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BB. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry to a “reduce” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of BB opened at C$13.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.49 billion and a PE ratio of -11.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.06. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$5.82 and a 1-year high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$215.76 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

