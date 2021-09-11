Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.00

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYPLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

