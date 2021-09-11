Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 591.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,727 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.44% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCEI shares. Truist upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.