Boosted Finance Price Reaches $2.58 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.58 or 0.00005643 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $154,505.64 and approximately $42,909.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00067411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00131498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00183788 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,749.50 or 1.00016575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.31 or 0.07173530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.60 or 0.00873587 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.