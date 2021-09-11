BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 42.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after buying an additional 3,340,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 458.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after buying an additional 1,415,382 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after buying an additional 812,753 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after buying an additional 763,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $30,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

