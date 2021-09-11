BOX (NYSE:BOX) Trading Down 3.4%

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.48. 87,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,937,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.30 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

