Bp Plc Has $405,000 Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 50.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 45.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $24.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

