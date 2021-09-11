Bp Plc Has $437,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 30.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.