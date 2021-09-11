Bp Plc Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Bp Plc lessened its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP stock opened at $107.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.17. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.73.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

