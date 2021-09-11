Bp Plc Sells 1,412 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 24.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 52.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

