BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Shares Down 20.5%

BR Malls Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) shares fell 20.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. 277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89.

About BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)

BR MALLS Participações SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of shopping malls. It also leases out parking spaces and real estate properties. The company was founded on May 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

