Brant Demuth Sells 1,700 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Stock

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BCEI opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $50.98.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCEI. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.