Brian K. Miller Sells 2,500 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $471.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 126.80 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,582,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.95.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

