Brian K. Miller Sells 2,500 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Tyler Technologies stock opened at $471.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 126.80 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.95.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
