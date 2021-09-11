Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Position Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFAM opened at $141.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.83, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.94.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

