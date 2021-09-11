BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 5,619 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $257.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $225.47 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.92.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

