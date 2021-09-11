BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 7,198 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

SYK opened at $273.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

