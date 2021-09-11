BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.23 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $160.48 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $162.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.12 and its 200 day moving average is $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

