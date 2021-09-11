BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $15.57 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.75.

NYSE:CCI opened at $188.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.