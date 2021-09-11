BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $18.42 Million Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,448 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $18,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of DSGX opened at $85.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.40. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $86.88.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.65.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.