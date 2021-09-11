Brokerages Anticipate 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.09). 10x Genomics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXG. Citigroup reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.22.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,886.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 386,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,640,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,515 shares of company stock valued at $25,893,361 over the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,459,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,479,000 after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.50. 429,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,462. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.90 and its 200-day moving average is $177.03. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.28.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.