Brokerages Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. AstraZeneca reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,799 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after buying an additional 3,074,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.26 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $174.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

