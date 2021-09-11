Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $352.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post sales of $352.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $375.00 million and the lowest is $340.20 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $273.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6,073.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.37. The stock had a trading volume of 278,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,886. Chart Industries has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

