Brokerages Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

FULT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 68,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,372,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 84,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 184,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 931,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

