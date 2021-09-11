Brokerages Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $753.35 Million

Analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce sales of $753.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $755.00 million and the lowest is $751.70 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $705.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,715,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $762,777,000 after acquiring an additional 116,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,084,000 after buying an additional 224,213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,809,000 after buying an additional 171,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $234,063,000 after buying an additional 458,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $201,642,000 after buying an additional 123,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.87. 2,008,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,342. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.60. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $152.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.38 and its 200-day moving average is $117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.