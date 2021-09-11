Brokerages Anticipate Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to post sales of $134.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.40 million to $135.00 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $105.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $522.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.20 million to $524.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $636.56 million, with estimates ranging from $614.10 million to $659.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPD. KeyCorp began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $868,205 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $2.21 on Monday, hitting $118.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,012. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $57.73 and a 12 month high of $125.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

