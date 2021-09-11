Brokerages Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,210,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $589,651,000 after purchasing an additional 80,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,661,000 after acquiring an additional 486,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 134,062 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $140,298,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.0% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,269,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,587,000 after acquiring an additional 894,051 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AJRD traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $42.38. 251,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,730. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

