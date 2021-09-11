Brokerages Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will report sales of $91.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.79 million to $92.60 million. comScore reported sales of $87.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $367.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $367.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $385.74 million, with estimates ranging from $382.27 million to $389.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

In other comScore news, Director Brent David Rosenthal purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Paul Livek bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,064,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,841.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,676 shares of company stock valued at $215,755. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of comScore by 3.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,692,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 208,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in comScore by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after acquiring an additional 332,954 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in comScore by 21.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,705,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 652,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in comScore by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 79,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its stake in comScore by 113.4% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,869,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 261,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,255. The company has a market capitalization of $336.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. comScore has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

