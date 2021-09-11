Brokerages Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. FS Bancorp reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 30.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $136,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,708 shares of company stock valued at $367,439. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FS Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,487,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 104,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $272.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.30. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

