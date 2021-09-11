Brokerages Expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) to Post -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) will announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.65). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.45) to ($1.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KALV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,067 shares of company stock valued at $376,153. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 590.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 101,848 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 959,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 650,992 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $493.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

