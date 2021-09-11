Brokerages Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. LendingClub reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LC. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $30,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,243 shares of company stock worth $352,070. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth about $2,775,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,679,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth about $99,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.88. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.