Brokerages Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.74. NCR posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 509,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 76,728 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,011,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after acquiring an additional 542,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. NCR has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

