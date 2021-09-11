Brokerages Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Post $1.65 EPS

Brokerages expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to report $1.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. PerkinElmer posted earnings per share of $2.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $9.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.09.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $4,079,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $187.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $191.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

