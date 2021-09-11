Brokerages Expect Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Summit Therapeutics’ earnings. Summit Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Therapeutics.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 350.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

