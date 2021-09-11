Brokerages Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $313.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report sales of $313.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $308.84 million to $320.80 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $101,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UTZ opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

