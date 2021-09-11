Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) PT at $14.25

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,686. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 148.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

