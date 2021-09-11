Brokerages Set Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Target Price at C$16.67

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOM.U shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding bought 20,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$344,104.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 976,228 shares in the company, valued at C$16,404,144.82. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,205.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 955,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,060,040.70. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 89,435 shares of company stock worth $1,520,637.

Shares of TSE:HOM.U traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.50. 184,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.39 and a 12 month high of C$16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$470.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

