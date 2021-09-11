Brokerages Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Target Price at $283.67

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Insulet by 26.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 20.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $305,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 13.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insulet stock traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.42. 346,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Insulet has a 1 year low of $210.24 and a 1 year high of $309.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

