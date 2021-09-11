Brokerages Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) PT at $174.08

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.55.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $153.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.74. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.