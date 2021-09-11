Brokerages Set Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.26. 920,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,963. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,201,000 after purchasing an additional 768,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,185,000 after buying an additional 369,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 107,959 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,812,000 after buying an additional 502,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,793,000 after buying an additional 224,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

